Kelly appeals for calm following North Belfast disturbances

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has appealed for calm following disturbances in North Belfast after a Loyalist bonfire was erected near an interface.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“For eight weeks now we have seen a rise in attacks on homes, cars and sectarian abuse in local parks coinciding with wood collecting and the building of a loyalist bonfire at the interface.

“The erection of this bonfire - for the first time in eight years - is clearly an orchestrated attempt to intimidate residents and damage long-standing community relations.

“We have met with multiple statutory agencies and community leaders from all sides of the community to warn them of the potential for escalation and to attempt to defuse this situation.

“The people of North Belfast do not want this type of activity on their streets.

“I am appealing for calm in the area tonight. People should not be living in fear in their homes.”