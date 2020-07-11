Chris Andrews TD extends sympathies on passing of Jack Charlton

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Sport Chris Andrews TD has extended his deepest sympathies to the family of former Irish international soccer manager Jack Charlton, who passed away last night.

Teachta Andrews said:

"Like all Irish soccer fans, I have learned this morning of the passing of Jack Charlton with great sadness.

"We remember in particular the unprecedented success of the senior international team under his stewardship, reaching Euro '88 and two world cups in 1990 and 1994. They were days of great joy and national pride, and Jack Charlton's role in these successes was unquantifiable.

"His career as a player was equally impressive, winning a World Cup with England in 1966 and - to this day - holding a record number of appearances for Leeds United.

"I extend my deepest sympathies to his wife Pat, his children John, Deborah and Peter, his grandchildren, his extended family and friends.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."