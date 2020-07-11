US flights pose serious health concerns - Darren O'Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport Darren O'Rourke has expressed concern about the arrival of flights from the United States given how out of control Covid-19 is in that country.

The Meath East TD described the inaction of government as 'reckless' and urged them to implement additional checks and precautions at our airports and ports as a matter or urgency.

Speaking today, Teachta O'Rourke said: "We are extremely concerned about flights arriving into Ireland from the United States.

"The government has failed to put proper checks and controls in place at our airports, such as mandatory face coverings, temperature screening and testing from high risk areas.

"Covid-19 is out of control in the United States. It is reckless that flights are permitted to land here with no additional checks or precautions.

"The government is naive in the extreme if they believe all the passengers are going to self-isolate for 14 days.

"This is a serious health concern that needs to be urgently addressed. It also flies in the face of government commitments to develop and publish a green list of safe travel areas based on Covid-19 profile.

"Flights from high risk areas should not be arriving into the state if we don't have proper checks and restrictions in place at our ports and airports. Handing out a piece of paper to fill in is a joke considering the risks involved.

"The government has had ample time to address this issue. It is absolutely unacceptable that they haven't."