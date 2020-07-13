Menu

Ó Donnghaile writes to Mayor of Belfast to request book of condolences for Jack Charlton

13 July, 2020 - by Niall Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile has written to the Mayor of Belfast to request a book of condolences be opened for Ireland footballing legend Jack Charlton.
The former Mayor of Belfast said:

“Jack Charlton was dear to many of our city’s soccer fans.

“We remember the great success that he led to Irish national side to, reaching two World Cups and a European championship.

“Under the guidance of Jack Charlton, Irish football was completely transformed and to him we owe a great deal of gratitude.

“I believe that many soccer fans in Belfast would appreciate a way to convey their thoughts and sympathies to Jack’s family.

“I have written to the Mayor of Belfast Frank McCoubery to request that he opens a book of condolences on behalf of the citizens of Belfast.”

