Ó Donnghaile writes to Mayor of Belfast to request book of condolences for Jack Charlton
Sinn Féin Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile has written to the Mayor of Belfast to request a book of condolences be opened for Ireland footballing legend Jack Charlton.
The former Mayor of Belfast said:
“Jack Charlton was dear to many of our city’s soccer fans.
“We remember the great success that he led to Irish national side to, reaching two World Cups and a European championship.
“Under the guidance of Jack Charlton, Irish football was completely transformed and to him we owe a great deal of gratitude.
“I believe that many soccer fans in Belfast would appreciate a way to convey their thoughts and sympathies to Jack’s family.
“I have written to the Mayor of Belfast Frank McCoubery to request that he opens a book of condolences on behalf of the citizens of Belfast.”