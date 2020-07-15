Government amendment to Maternity Motion ‘deeply insulting’ - Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection Claire Kerrane TD has described the Government amendment to her Dáil motion to extend maternity leave for mothers as ‘deeply insulting.’

The Roscommon-Galway TD urged the Government parties to re-consider their position before the vote on Thursday.

Teachta Kerrane said:

“The Government amendment will do nothing for mothers who have asked for our help as they face extraordinary challenges during their maternity leave because of COVID-19.

“This reality has gone totally ignored by the Government parties who instead have presented an amendment that would possibly see an additional three weeks Parent’s Leave introduced some time next year depending on the Budget in three months time.

“That is the Government response to any mother who has had a baby in the midst of a global pandemic.

“There isn’t a single commitment anywhere in the Government amendment. Despite the additional three weeks Parent’s Leave being reported earlier this week; that isn’t even committed to either.

“Mothers have asked their elected representatives for their help at what is an extremely difficult time for them. The Extend Maternity Leave 2020 Campaign Group and the National Women’s Council of Ireland have been clear as to what is needed.

“The Sinn Féin Motion reflects this seeking an additional twelve weeks Maternity Benefit for all mothers whose maternity leave ends between the beginning of March and the end of November. The Government amendment is irrelevant when it comes to this issue and I am asking them to re-consider their position before the vote this Thursday."