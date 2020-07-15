Molloy expresses condolences following road collision death

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has sent his condolences following the death of a woman in a road collision in Coalisland.

The Mid Ulster MP said:

"I was saddened to hear of the death of a woman in a collision on the Ballynakilly Road in Coalisland.

"My thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the woman who has lost her life in this tragic manner at this difficult time.

"I would appeal with anyone for information on what happened to bring it forward to the police."