Dillon condemns online abuse of Michelle O'Neill
Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said there must be zero tolerance for online abuse following a barrage of threats, sectarian and misogynistic comments targeting Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill.
The Mid Ulster MLA said:
“My friend and colleague Michelle O’Neill has been the victim of vile online abuse, harassment and threats over the course of recent days.
“The bulk of this abuse has consisted mainly of repugnant sectarian and misogynistic comments.
“There have also been threats made against Michelle O’Neill on social media and the details of these threats have been passed onto the PSNI for investigation.
“No person in any walk of life, public or otherwise, should be expected to put up with this.
“There is space to disagree politically in a mature and respectful manner but resorting to threats and abuse is unacceptable.
“I have spoken to Michelle and she remains undeterred in her objective as Joint Head of Government to build an inclusive society free from sectarianism, misogyny and all strands of hate.
“I would call on those from across all political parties and indeed all aspects of public life to stand together and to condemn those responsible for online threats and abuse targeting Michelle O’Neill.
“This is 2020, there must be a clear and coherent rejection of those responsible for spreading hate.”