Students and teachers still in the dark over Leaving Cert results date – Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire has said the Government must provide urgent clarity about when and how students will receive Leaving Cert results this year.

Teachta Ó Laoghaire said: “I am very concerned that teachers, students and parents are still in the dark about when the results will be released.

“I appreciate that we are in unique circumstances, but it is unacceptable that the Department for Education have yet to set a date for results day.

“Waiting for exam results is a deeply anxious period at the best of times. I would urge the Minister to ensure clarity is provided to students by announcing a date as soon as is feasible.

“I am also concerned about ongoing confusion over how the results will be released and whether students will collect them from their teachers at school or have them emailed to them directly.

“This ongoing confusion is making it difficult for schools to know if they need to put in place arrangements for students to collect their results in a safe, socially distant manner which complies with public health guidelines as potentially large numbers of people would try to enter the school premises at the same time.

“If they are to be given out in person at schools, it is obvious that teachers would be potentially put in a difficult situation, given that students and parents who may be disappointed with the results could be present at the school. I don't believe that the approach taken every year would be the right approach this year."

"Students are very unsure themselves, and want to know when they will get a result.

“The Government must provide clarity and support at the earliest opportunity.

“The Government has been on the back foot throughout the Leaving Cert planning for many months now. This simply isn’t good enough.”