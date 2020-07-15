Fort George development can drive regeneration - Mullan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has said the potential for development at the Fort George site can help drive forward the economic regeneration of the north west.

The Foyle MLA said;

"I met today with Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín and officials from the Department of Communities alongside my colleagues Martina Anderson MLA, Senator Elisha McCallion and Councillor Mickey Cooper at Catalyst Inc in Derry to discuss the progress on development at the rest of the Fort George site.

"This site has huge potential to assist the economic regeneration of Derry and the wider north west and today's meeting was a useful opportunity to discuss the site with the Minister.

"This site, combined with the site at Ebrington, can help drive regeneration in the city. Its proximity to the Project Kelvin telehouse and riverfront location make it an ideal site for development.

"I will continue to work with the Minister and other members of the Executive to advance progress on this site in order to drive the economic regeneration of the region."