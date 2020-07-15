Businesses need to be supported as further reopening of the economy is delayed - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Health David Cullinane has said that decisions regarding the re-opening of society and our economy must be on the basis of the medical advice given by NPHET, and that it is important we move cautiously to prevent any surge in transmissions.

However, the Waterford TD said it is vital that businesses are supported and that Sinn Féin will publish comprehensive proposals on stimulating the economy and supporting SME’s.

Teachta Cullinane said

"We welcome the decision to take heed of NPHET’s guidance and postpone moving forward to Phase 4 until August 10th, with necessary adjustments to contain the spread of Covid-19.

"With the rise in the Reproduction Rate (R Number) to above 1, and the highest recording of cases (32) in the last month yesterday, it is the right decision to move the re-opening of pubs to August 10th.

"The new guidance on the mandatory wearing of face masks in shops is welcome, people must take heed of this if we are to control this virus. Minister Donnelly must ensure that guidance is clear to businesses and the public to ensure that appropriate measures are taken.

"The decisions regarding the re-opening of society and our economy must be on the basis of the medical advice given by NPHET. It is important thaFowt we move cautiously to prevent any surge in transmissions.

"It is important that over the coming weeks, testing is stepped up to ensure that all cases are being detected to prevent community transmission and outbreaks of clusters.

“I acknowledge and understand the deep frustrations that many business openers due to reopen on July 20th will feel. Sinn Féin will tomorrow publish a comprehensive stimulus plan aimed at protecting jobs and businesses and rebooting the economy.

"It is also important that the Government publish their roadmap for the resumption of non-Covid care, and that this is not let fall by the wayside.

"Care delayed is care denied."