Easons proposals not to reopen blow to local economy - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said news that Easons are to begin a consultation process around proposals not to reopen their stores in the north will be a devastating blow to workers, their families and the local economy.

The party’s economic spokesperson said:

“Today 144 men and woman have been told they are facing the prospect of losing their jobs as Easons begins a consultation process around proposals not to reopen its seven stores in the north.

“The loss of this established bookstore will be a devastating blow to the local economy.

“This is part of the economic devastation caused by COVID-19 and is the other side of the human tragedy of death and suffering.

“A new economy must recognise and protect workers and their families.

“It is vital that Easons engage immediately with trade unions and workers’ representatives and keep staff updated on all developments.”