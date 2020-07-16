Archibald encourages voluntary and community organisations to apply to Small Capital Grants Programme

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has encouraged voluntary and community organisations to apply to the Small Capital Grants Programme launched today by Minister for Communities, Carál Ní Chuilín.

Speaking the Sinn Féin Economy Spokesperson said:

“I welcome the announcement today by the Minister for Communities Carál Ní Chuilín that £800,000 has been set aside for the Small Capital Grants Programme to assist voluntary and community organisations at this difficult time.

“Organisations can apply for grants between £1,500 and £5,000 to be used for the purchase of equipment to enhance services and activities.

“Many voluntary and community organisations provide invaluable services within local communities.

“This grant will be particularly useful to help these organisations to continue to deliver these services and activities in a setting which protects the health of workers, volunteers and the public.”