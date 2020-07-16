CervicalCheck tribunal delays cannot continue – David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has written to the CervicalCheck tribunal to express concerns about ongoing delays and how this is impacting on women who are affected.

His remarks follow news that two of the three judges on the tribunal, including the chair, are no longer available and the tribunal will be delayed while replacements are appointed.

Teachta Cullinane said: “I have written to the CervicalCheck tribunal to put on record my concerns about the mounting delays in the tribunal and how this is compounding distress for the women who are affected.

“The tribunal was announced in December 2018, but is still yet to formally sit. This simply isn’t good enough.

“In April of this year, it was announced that the tribunal would be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, it has emerged that there will be even more delays as two of the three judges are no longer available and it will take considerable time to appoint their replacements.

“I am concerned that these delays are adding up. We must not lose sight of the women who at the heart of this scandal and how they and their families have been treated already. The women affected deserve to receive justice in a fair and timely way.

“They have already been subjected to an upsetting and frustrating wait. I am concerned that further delays will be compounding their distress.

“I have asked the CervicalCheck tribunal to ensure that these delays do not continue.”