We need to remain vigilant over COVID-19 - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said reports of a COVID-19 cluster in Limavady highlights the need for people to continue to be responsible.

The East Derry MLA said:

“Reports of a cluster of COVID-19 cases in the Limavady area is of concern, particularly for the local area.

“I have been in contact with the Health Minister to enquire what measures have been put in place to ensure contact tracing and that testing is made available to those contacted as a matter of urgency.

“I have also enquired what support and assistance will be made available for anyone who may be unable to isolate in their own home due to confined space or relatives who are more vulnerable.

“The incidence of a cluster like this highlights the need for people to continue to follow the guidelines and practise social distancing and hand hygiene in order to keep people safe.

“We are not out of the woods yet and we all need to be responsible.”