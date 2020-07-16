Government statement on eviction ban ‘a complete shambles’ - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has described the statement issued by the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien on the extension of the eviction ban as “a complete shambles”.



Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The statement issued by the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien on the extension of the eviction ban is a complete shambles.



“It beggars belief that this matter couldn’t have been satisfactorily resolved in advance of the deadline expiring on Monday. Renters need support and clarity now.



“It appears the government is blaming a restrictive interpretation of the Constitution by the Attorney General for its failure to provide real protections for renters. They cannot hide behind this as an excuse for not doing the right thing.



“At a minimum, they should have extended the ban until October. However, in reality, many renters need this protection until at least the end of the year.



“This is further evidence that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael cannot be trusted to give adequate protection to renters.



“Their actions are not surprising and are adding to the uncertainty and stress experienced by many renters due to Covid-19."