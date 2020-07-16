Mothers let down by failure to back maternity leave extension- Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection Claire Kerrane TD has expressed disappointment that TDs have turned their backs on women by voting against extending maternity leave by 3 months for women whose leave has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teachta Kerrane had submitted a motion to grant this three month extension and give mothers much needed support amid the unique challenges of having a newborn baby during lockdown.

She said: “I know that so many mothers and in particular those who are part of the Extend Maternity Leave 2020 Campaign Group will be bitterly disappointed with the vote this evening.



“They worked so hard reaching out to their elected representatives, sharing their stories and their difficulties. Despite their efforts, their pleas for help have been ignored by this Government.

“TDs had a clear choice to make in this vote this evening - some chose to stand with those mothers, others turned their back on them.



“The Government’s amendment which passed in the House this evening offers no solution to the issues facing mothers and families - it does nothing for mothers whose maternity leave is coming to an end and who have no-one to look after their baby.

“I want to reassure these mothers that we will not give up. The campaign will increase and intensify in the coming days and weeks.”