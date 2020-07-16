Leaving Cert students left high and dry - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD has strongly criticised the announcement this evening that the Department of Education will not release Leaving Cert results until the 7th September.

Teachta Ó Laoghaire said:

“The announcement this evening that this year’s Leaving Cert results will not be released until the 7th September is a massive blow to students and to their families. They have been left high and dry.

“This is yet another example of a Department stumbling from crisis to crisis.

“This is a hugely disappointing turn of events for students and it adds to the uncertainty, stress and anxiety they have had to face during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Not only that, it raises serious questions about how the new third level year will work and when it will commence.

“We need real clarity now on how this announcement is going to impact on the the beginning of the new third level year and what this means for students who have applied for third level places in other jurisdictions; many of whom have been offered a course and are awaiting their results to secure their place.

“We also need clarity on what this will mean for the results appeals process.

“All of these questions need to be answered without delay.

“This is not the fault of schools and teachers, who have held up their end of the bargain and submitted calculated grades on time.

“The responsibility for this debacle lies squarely at the door of the Department”.