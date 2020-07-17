Lots of unanswered questions remain for Leaving Cert students - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD, in response to an interview by the Minister for Education Norma Foley on RTÉ radio this morning, has said that there remain lots of unanswered questions for Leaving Cert students that deserve clarification.

Teachta Ó Laoghaire said:

"Yesterday evening's announcement that this year’s Leaving Cert results will not be released until the 7th September is a massive blow to students and to their families.

"I find it astonishing that the Minister Foley said on RTÉ radio this morning that she didn’t answer questions in Dáil on this because she wanted to tell stakeholders first. If that was the case, she doesn’t seem to have discussed the matter with the key stakeholders in all of this - students themselves - and I note the statement of the Irish Second-Level Students' Union in this regard.

"While the Minister says that CAO and UCAS applications will be facilitated, there remains a lack of clarity for students who may be considering studies in other jurisdictions. We also need real clarity on how the results appeals process will work; especially with a very tight timeline in terms of CAO offers and the beginning of the academic year.

"What is most disappointing is the Minister's failure to acknowledge the complications that students and their families face in trying to start a third level course; like trying to find accommodation - this is not a paper exercise and there is a financial element to all of this too. A stressful time for many families has been made a lot more stressful because of this revised timeline.

"We need the Minister to come before the Dáil on all of these matters as soon as possible, and I will be making a request to the Ceann Comhairle today in this regard."