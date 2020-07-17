We must have zero tolerance for missed diagnoses in cancer care – David Cullinane TD

Speaking after the Covid-19 Committee this afternoon, Sinn Féin Health Spokesperson David Cullinane TD has called for an urgent review of cancer care capacity, and for the HSE and Department of Health to urgently accelerate the return of cancer screening services.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“There is an urgent need to accelerate the return of cancer screening services.

“We heard this morning from the Irish Cancer Society that there are likely nearly 500 missed diagnoses of cancer already due to the suspension of these services.

“There was a lack of timely access to diagnostics pre-Covid. This has been compounded by the pandemic.

“We must have zero tolerance for missed diagnoses in cancer care. Worse service delivery leads to more complex problems, more costly solutions, and higher mortality rates.

“The Minister must urgently intervene and conduct a review of cancer care capacity. These services must be fully funded to catch-up on delayed screening and retain capacity to address need as it arises.

“Early diagnosis of cancer is critical to survival rates, and those with cancer cannot afford delay.”