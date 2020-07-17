Beattie condemns sectarian banner erected at Roselawn Cemetry

Sinn Féin Party Group Leader on Belfast City Council Ciaran Beattie has condemned the erection of a sectarian banner at Roselawn Cemetery.

Speaking Councillor Beattie said:

“In the early hours of this morning a sectarian banner was erected at the entrance to Roselawn cemetery with an apparent gloating reference to the death of our friend and party colleague, Bobby Storey.

“This latest incident follows on from a series of repugnant banners which were placed on loyalist bonfires mocking his death.

“This ongoing campaign being orchestrated by faceless trolls and thugs targeting a grieving family must cease immediately.

“I am calling on Unionist political and community leaders to show leadership and to condemn those involved in these reprehensible actions.

“The Storey family, like all other families, deserve to grieve the loss of their loved one in peace.

“This banner has been reported to the PSNI as a hate crime.”