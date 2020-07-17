Government mismanagement leaves Dublin City businesses without rates waiver - Chris Andrews TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Bay South Chris Andrews TD and Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, and Employment Louise O’Reilly TD have criticised the government’s mismanagement of the rates waiver, which has left countless Dublin City businesses unable to avail of the rates payments break because the responsible Department haven’t issued a circular to Dublin City Council on enacting the waiver.

Teachta Andrews said;

“Last week in the Dáil I raised serious concerns over the lack of government communication with Dublin City Council on the rates waiver scheme

“The failure to issue a circular to DCC about the rates waiver and how to implement it has left countless businesses without access to this much needed payment break.

“These supports are essential to small and medium businesses so they can reduce huge non-payroll expenses at this difficult time.

“Last week I asked the Minister of State for Employment Affairs and Retail Businesses Damien English why - two months on - the government has still not informed Dublin City Council of the three-month rates waiver for SMEs or updated them on the scheme.

“It is very frustrating that this matter hasn’t been addressed and many businesses have contacted me to say they have not been able to avail of the rates payment break, and they are now worried that the government will row back on the rates waiver.

“Since then I have been in contact with the Chief Executive of Dublin City Council on the matter, the Chief Executive stated very clearly to me that 'The introduction of the Rates Waiver Scheme is awaiting decisions by the Department on the actual details of the scheme. Despite intensive pressure from the local authority sector no circular has been issued with details of the scheme.'

“This needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency so businesses can avail of the promised rates waiver.”

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“SMEs across the city are crying out for help in reducing non-payroll expenses through measures such as rates waivers. It is astonishing that these businesses have been let down in this way.

“We have a government that jumps to the defence of multinational companies worth billions, but they won’t even do the bare minimum to help SMEs, the backbone of our economy, here in the capital city.

“The Minister needs to resolve this matter with DCC urgently, and ensure the Council implements the Rates Waiver Scheme for SMEs.”