Progress on Coronavirus vaccine welcome and enforce the need to support the 'Right2Cure' campaign - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has welcomed the news that two Coronavirus candidate vaccines have proven safe for humans and produced strong immune responses among patients.

He has commented in advance of a launch tomorrow of the pan-European 'Right2Cure' campaign, which seeks to guarantee free access to any Covid-19 treatment, vaccine or cure to all citizens across the island.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“Reports today of some progress in developing a vaccine for Covid-19 are very welcome. While there is still a long way to go and further trials are necessary, it is positive news that two Coronavirus candidate vaccines have produced strong immune responses in patients.

“While clinical trials continue it is vital that we prepare for an appropriate vaccine to be developed. Tomorrow Sinn Féin will be launching the 'Right2Cure' campaign across the island; which is being supported by the GUE/NGL group in the European Parliament. This is an EU wide campaign that seeks to guarantee free access to any Covid-19 treatment, vaccine or cure to all citizens.

“We need guaranteed access to Covid-19 related diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines. In short this must be about public health over private profit. We must work with Member States across the EU and with the EU globally to ensure that the rights of citizens are put first.”