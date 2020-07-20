People want action on Irish unity - Hazzard
Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the Irish government needs to begin preparing for Irish unity as a matter of urgency.
The South Down MP said:
"It is clear there is a growing demand for Irish unity across the island and conversations on the issue are well underway.
"There have been calls made for a number of years for a forum or other body to discuss unity and that is evidence of the increasing interest in unity.
"But what nationalists want to see is action; not just words.
"People want to see the Irish government living up to its responsibilities under the Good Friday Agreement, including its provision for a referendum on Irish unity.
"We now need to see the Irish government actively beginning preparations for Irish unity in earnest.
"This should involve the setting up of a joint Oireachtas committee on Irish unity, the convening of a Citizen's Assembly representative of the island, and the publication of a white paper on Irish unity.
"It is now time for the Irish government to act."