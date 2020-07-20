People want action on Irish unity - Hazzard

The South Down MP said:

"It is clear there is a growing demand for Irish unity across the island and conversations on the issue are well underway.

"There have been calls made for a number of years for a forum or other body to discuss unity and that is evidence of the increasing interest in unity.

"But what nationalists want to see is action; not just words.

"People want to see the Irish government living up to its responsibilities under the Good Friday Agreement, including its provision for a referendum on Irish unity.

"We now need to see the Irish government actively beginning preparations for Irish unity in earnest.

"This should involve the setting up of a joint Oireachtas committee on Irish unity, the convening of a Citizen's Assembly representative of the island, and the publication of a white paper on Irish unity.

"It is now time for the Irish government to act."