People want action on Irish unity - Hazzard

20 July, 2020 - by Chris Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the Irish government needs to begin preparing for Irish unity as a matter of urgency.

The South Down MP said: 

"It is clear there is a growing demand for Irish unity across the island and conversations on the issue are well underway. 

"There have been calls made for a number of years for a forum or other body to discuss unity and that is evidence of the increasing interest in unity. 

"But what nationalists want to see is action; not just words. 

"People want to see the Irish government living up to its responsibilities under the Good Friday Agreement, including its provision for a referendum on Irish unity. 

"We now need to see the Irish government actively beginning preparations for Irish unity in earnest. 

"This should involve the setting up of a joint Oireachtas committee on Irish unity, the convening of a Citizen's Assembly representative of the island, and the publication of a white paper on Irish unity. 

"It is now time for the Irish government to act."

