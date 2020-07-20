Ardoyne shooting a reckless and cowardly attack – Murphy

Sinn Féin Councillor Ryan Murphy has condemned a gun attack on a family home at Cranbrook Court in Ardoyne tonight.

Ryan Murphy said:

“This was a particularly reckless attack on a home in Ardoyne tonight.

“A number of shots were fired into the home of a local woman and a young child.

“Thankfully no one has been injured in this cowardly attack but we could have been looking at a real tragedy here.

“Local people are shocked and disgusted by this shooting.

“I condemn those responsible unreservedly and urge anyone with information on this shooting to bring it forward to the police.”