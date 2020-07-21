Minister Poots must end blockage of Climate Change Act - McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has today called on Minister Edwin Poots to end his blockage of a Climate Change Act.

The call comes following the successful passage of a motion in the Assembly calling on Minister Poots to introduce an ambitious Climate Change Act with legally binding decarbonisation targets within three months.

The North Antrim MLA said:

“Today the Assembly have once again made clear their overwhelming and urgent desire to see Minister Edwin Poots introduce a Climate Change Act.

“A Climate Change Act has been endorsed by the Minister through the NDNA, and the Assembly has already declared a climate emergency.

“We are living through a climate emergency, with disastrous effects on the natural world, biodiversity, our society, and our economy.

“We need a legally-binding Climate Change Act. Warm words have not been good enough, and the North remains a laggard on climate action.

“Future generations will look back at this period of denial and delay with anger. The science could not be clearer about the stark and immediate threat of climate breakdown, yet still the Minister delays.

“Minister Poots must end the delay, heed the clear call of the Assembly today and introduce a Climate Change Act within three months.”