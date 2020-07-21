Travel 'Green List' sends a contradictory and confusing message to the public - Darren O'Rourke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Transport Darren O’Rourke TD has said that the publication of a travel ‘Green List’ by the government tonight sends a contradictory and confusing message to the public in relation to foreign travel.

He said:

"Following the publication of the government’s travel ‘Green List’ tonight, I am very concerned that a contradictory and confusing message is being sent to the public concerning foreign travel.

"We now have a ‘Green List’ that identifies countries that people can travel to and from without the need to quarantine, but advice against all non-essential foreign travel appears to remain in place. This makes very little sense and sends a very mixed message at a critical time in our Covid-19 response.

"The publication of the travel 'Green List' also does nothing to address the predicament that tens of thousands of people who have booked holidays and flights to countries not on the 'Green List' find themselves in.

"The government must now urgently outline how they will protect these people and families who are faced with a dilemma - fly and disobey public health advice or stay home and lose thousands of euros they can ill-afford. It is completely unacceptable that this situation continues.

"The publication of a 'Green List' comes at some risk to our Covid-19 defences, particularly given the tokenistic checks and controls currently in place at our ports and airports. We must get back to first principles - "Test, Isolate, Trace".

"The government must immediately implement a comprehensive plan to assess the Covid-19 risk of everyone who arrives here to reduce this risk. The Passenger Locator Form and possible follow up phone call do not prove if people are currently abiding by the fourteen day quarantine requirement."