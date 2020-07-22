Kelly welcomes creation of Youth Assembly

Sinn Féin MLA Catherine Kelly has welcomed the creation of the Youth Assembly.

The party’s spokesperson on Children and Young People said:

“I welcome the news that an agreement on the framework to establish the Youth Assembly and the next steps is to put it in place for an initial two-year development stage.

"Involving young people in politics and creating ways in which they can have representation and a real input into services and policies affecting them will ensure they play an active role creating positive change in the society they live in.

"Another keyway to empower young people to help them shape a more positive future is to lower the voting age to 16.

“Only by widening the political franchise can we guarantee that the rights of young people stay firmly on the political agenda.

"It is young people who will live with the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic and the disastrous consequences of Brexit, it is only right that we give them the opportunity to fully participate in the political process.

"Today's young people are the leaders of the future and it is vital that all political parties engage with them directly and hear their opinions."