Sheehan welcomes announcement of soft opt-out organ donation consultation

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has welcomed the announcement that a consultation will be held on soft opt-out organ donation in the north.

The Assembly health committee member said:

"I welcome today's announcement that the Minister intends to go out to public consultation on a soft opt-out organ donation system for the north.

"This is a positive development and one the families of those waiting on organ donations and campaigners will welcome.

"What we need now from the Minister is clarity as to when the consultation will get underway

"I will continue to work with and engage with the sector on this issue and I will monitor very closely all related developments from the department on this.

"I look forward to working with the Minister on this but if meaningful progress is not forthcoming on a soft opt-out organ donation I will proceed with my Private Members Bill on this issue through the Assembly to ensure this comes in here."