Mary Lou McDonald TD extends condolences on the passing of Dr. Syed Waqqar Ali

Sinn Féin President and TD for Dublin Central Mary Lou McDonald has extended her condolences on the passing of Dr. Syed Waqqar Ali, a doctor at the Mater Hospital in Dublin who has died from Covid-19.

She said;

“It is with great sadness that the death of Dr. Syed Waqqar Ali has been announced today.

"The Mater Hospital is at the heart of the community in Dublin's north inner city and I have no doubt that all of the staff at the hospital are devastated by this news. I want to extend my solidarity to them all at this sad time.

"Dr. Ali's death is a stark reminder of the selfless and incredible work that our frontline health workers undertake on a daily basis to keep up all safe.

“I want to extend my sincere condolences to his wife, his family, his colleagues and his friends at this very sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”