Kelly welcomes announcement on Childcare Recovery Support package

Sinn Féin MLA Catherine Kelly has welcomed today’s announcement that the Childcare Recovery Support package will open for applications on Monday 27th July and it will be administered by Early Years organisation.

The West Tyrone MLA said:

“I welcome that today; Minister Weir has outlined some details of the Childcare Recovery Support package.

“The new scheme will open for applications on Monday 27th July and it will be administered by Early Years organisation.

"The previous childcare support scheme was too slow, too complex and did not address the needs of the sector.

"It failed to deliver efficiently to the childcare sector the financial support which was made available.

“As we emerge from the pandemic increased childcare places will be needed and the new support scheme must be accessible to the sector so they can sustain reopening.

"A functioning childcare sector is vital in allowing more people return work and in supporting the recovery."