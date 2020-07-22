Minister for Health needs to spell out his plan to catch up on lost care - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has called on the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to clarify the extent of lost capacity in the health service and to clarity what steps he is taking to expand capacity and deliver additional beds for non-Covid care and to catch up on lost care in the health service.

Teachta Cullinane said:

"It is vital that Minister Stephen Donnelly clarifies the extent of lost capacity in the health service due to social distancing and infection prevention and control measures.

"There are major concerns about the drop in capacity coming from healthcare professionals about the consequences this is having on patients and service delivery at a time when waiting lists are growing by the day.

"These are necessary measures - underpinned by the medical advice - but we must clarify what is being lost due to these measures. Only then can we begin to deliver what is necessary.

"We need to know what the Minister, the Department and the HSE are doing to tackle these issues, because there has been a distinct lack of clarity on this up to now.

"Care delayed is care denied, and if efforts to expand bed capacity and increase staffing levels are not stepped up significantly, we will not keep up, never mind catch up on lost care."