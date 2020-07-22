Brexit must not inhibit all-Ireland transport - Boylan

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has expressed concern after the Dublin government said, as it currently stands, drivers from the north will have to possess a green card to drive in the 26 counties.

The Newry and Armagh MLA stated

“The prospect as outlined by the south's department for transport that if no other agreement is reached, following the transition period, a green card will be required for northern vehicles driving in the south is very concerning

“It’s not clear how a requirement for a green card to prove motor insurance cover would even work or whether drivers in the north will automatically receive a green card or whether they have to apply for one.

“Such a regime put a stark emphasis on the inappropriatenes of two different regulatory systems existing on a small island, particularly for those so many people who drive across the border on a daily basis.

“It is absolutely essential that all-Ireland transport is not inhibited by the Tories’ reckless Brexit policies.