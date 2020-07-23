Gildernew welcomes resurfacing of A5 Road
Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has welcomed an announcement on the resurfacing of the A5 Omagh Road, Ballygawley between Shantavney Road and Glencull Road.
Speaking the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP said:
“I welcome the announcement of that this resurfacing scheme will commence within the next week.
“The A5 serves as a main route between the West of the Bann and Belfast, carrying thousands of vehicles on a daily basis.
“The scheme will be of great benefit to the local community and will help improve transport connections for people, goods and services.
“Work is due to start on Monday 27th of July, motorists should be aware that delays may occur and that additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.
“Sinn Féin will continue to lobby for increased investment in the infrastructure of our roads to maximise road safety and to help grow the local economy.”