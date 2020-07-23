Minister Poots climate denial remarks are shocking - McGuigan

Sinn Féin Environment Spokesperson, Philip McGuigan MLA, has said Environment Minister Edwin Poots must immediately clarify where he believes the world is facing a climate emergency.

The North Antrim MLA was speaking following a series of comments made by Minister Edwin Poots on BBC Talkback on Thursday afternoon.

Philip McGuigan MLA said:

"Today Minister Poots repeatedly stated that the Department he is responsible for does not accept the overwhelming body of international climate science that we are facing a climate emergency.

"Either the Minister does not understand or he does not accept climate science. He now immediately needs to make his position clear.

"Given the scale and immediacy of the climate emergency we are facing, these remarks are little short of climate change denial.

"Indeed, it explains the Minister's repeated refusal to introduce a Climate Change Act

"Our economy, society and way of life is existentially threatened by climate breakdown. We appear to be left with a Minister who does not accept this fact.

"Minister Poots must explain his comments today. Do his officials not accept the climate emergency, or is it his own beliefs?

"I am requesting that Departmental officials come before the AERA committee as a matter of urgency in order to clarify their position immediately."