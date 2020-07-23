Ennis welcomes reopening of Creative Support Fund

Sinn Féin MLA Sinead Ennis has welcomed the announcement by Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín that the Creative Support Fund will reopen for the arts, creative industries and cultural sector and that an additional £4m will be allocated to it.

Speaking the Sinn Féin Culture, Arts and Sports spokesperson said:

“I welcome the announcement today by Communities Minister Carál Ni Chuilin that a further £4 million will be allocated to help support freelancers, performers, culture and arts organisations.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for many sectors across society and in particular for musicians, freelancers, craftspeople and performers.

“Culture and the arts are at the heart of our communities and enrich our society.





“Sinn Féin will work to ensure that those in this sector receive maximum protection and support during this period to allow them to continue to create, perform and entertain society into the future.”