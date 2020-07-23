Department of Health dragging its heels on reimbursement of strike pay for health workers - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew MLA has called on the Minister of Health to urgently address the issue of reimbursing pay to staff who lost out due to strike action earlier this year.

The Sinn Féin health spokesperson said:

“The Executive agreed on May 18th to allocate £1.64m to the Department of Health for the reimbursement of pay lost due to the HSC strike.

“This has still not been delivered over three months later despite assurances from the minister that he will act on the issue.

“Officials from the Department of Health were unable to confirm whether this has even been agreed by Minister Swann.

“Contradictory accounts from the Health Minister on where the issue currently stands is further confusing the situation.

“However, one thing is clear, in the midst of a global pandemic the Minister of Health has still not paid the money owed to hardworking frontline health workers.

“The money appears to be just resting with the Department of Health.

"I am calling on the Minister of Health to follow through on the commitment given to reimburse pay lost due to strike action to our frontline health workers.”