Action on the reopening of schools urgently needed - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD has said that we need to see real action from the Minister for Education on the reopening of schools in the coming days.

He said:

"Schools have been closed now for four and a half months, and throughout that time two Ministers for Education have failed to deliver the roadmap for the reopening of schools that has been repeatedly promised.

"The new school year is now just a month away, but the government have still not produced any clear plan for the return of schools. Today in the Dáil, the Tánaiste wouldn't answer basic questions about the additional number of teachers that will be required and when recruitment will commence.

"Parents, students, teachers, support staff and transport operators are completely in the dark. They need certainty and assurances now that schools will return at the end of August - dragging this out is causing real concern, worry and anxiety.

"We need to see real clarity in the coming days.

"If not, Sinn Féin will use our private members time in the Dáil next week to bring this issue to a head and to call on the government to set out its roadmap for the reopening of schools.

“This uncertainty has gone on far too long already. It cannot go on any longer.”