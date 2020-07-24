Lack of clarity on the reopening of schools very worrying - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD has said that the lack of clarity on the reopening of schools provided by the Taoiseach and the leader of the Green Party on RTÉ radio this morning is extremely concerning.

He said that we need to see real action from the Minister for Education on the reopening of schools in the coming days.

He said:

"Schools have been closed now for over four months, and in that time two Ministers for Education have repeatedly promised a comprehensive roadmap for the reopening of schools that has not materialised.

"We are now just a month away from when one million children are supposed to return to school.

"Both the Taoiseach and the leader of the Green Party refused to give clear answers this morning on RTÉ radio as to when their plan will be published. One of them suggested it could be up to two weeks before it is finalised.

"The lack of clarity is causing real concern, worry and anxiety.

"Parents, students, teachers, support staff and transport operators need certainty in the coming days.

"If that's not forthcoming, Sinn Féin will use our private members time in the Dáil next week to bring this issue to a head and to call on the government to set out its roadmap for the reopening of schools.

"This uncertainty has gone on far too long already. It cannot go on any longer."