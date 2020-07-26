Minister Poots must explain climate change denial - McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has said Minister Edwin Poots has to answer to the public for his remarks last week that he doesn't believe in the climate emergency.

The call came after the party’s Environment Spokesperson submitted an urgent oral question seeking Minister Poots to come before the Assembly on Monday to explain why he rejects the overwhelming body of climate science.

Philip McGuigan MLA said:

“Minister Poots' remarks last week, rejecting the scientific consensus that we are living through a climate emergency, are of urgent and serious public concern. They can only undermine public confidence in the Minster and the Department in tackling the climate crisis.

“The Minister also claims his position is based on briefing from officials within the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

“I am submitting an urgent oral question so the Minister comes before the Assembly on Monday to explain these bizarre remarks.

“The Minister must explain why he has chosen to ignore the overwhelming scientific consensus that we are facing climate breakdown.

“He must also provide evidence for claims that civil servants in his Department with reponsibility for devising climate policy also subscribe to climate change denial.”