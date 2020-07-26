Plan for the reopening of schools needs to be comprehensive and definitive - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD has said that the plan to be unveiled by the Minister for Education tomorrow for the reopening of schools must be comprehensive and definitive.

He said:

"Schools have been closed now for four and a half months. During that time, two Ministers for Education have repeatedly promised a comprehensive roadmap for their reopening, but no plan has materialised.

"The new school year is now just a month away from when one million students are to go back to school.

"We know that more teachers will be needed. We know that more money will be needed. We know that we will need to see increased investment in cleaning and hygiene measures. We know that children will need to get buses and we know that there are other children with additional needs that will need to be catered for.

"Parents, students, teachers, support staff and transport operators are, right now, completely in the dark as to what is happening to ensure all of these needs are met.

"The government have said they will produce a roadmap tomorrow. We await the outcome of what is to be announced.

"This plan needs to be comprehensive and definitive, and it needs to answer all of the questions that all stakeholders need answered. The timing of this plan has been cut very fine as it is. The uncertainty has gone on far too long already. It cannot go on any longer."