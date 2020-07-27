Sheerin slams Campbell’s anti-Irish language comments

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has branded comments posted by DUP MP Gregory Campbell on social media attempting to mock the Irish language and identity as ‘crass and offensive’.

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

“Comments posted on social media by DUP MP Gregory Campbell attempting to mock the Irish language and identity are crass, offensive and despicable.

“Sadly, this is not the first time Gregory Campbell has insulted the Irish language community with his offensive anti-Irish mockery, these comments are reminiscent of 2014.

“When the Assembly was restored in January, DUP leader Arlene Foster said identities should be respected. Perhaps Gregory Campbell needs to reflect on the words of his party leader.

“It is long past the time that disrespect like this is allowed to go unchallenged and time the DUP genuinely embraced equality and respect.”