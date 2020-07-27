Archibald welcomes £11m support for town and city centres

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the investment of £11million to support town and city centres in their economic recovery from the impacts of COVID-19.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“Today’s announcement of funding of £11million by the Minister for Communities Minister and the Minister of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs to support town and city centres in their economic recovery from the impacts of COVID-19 is very welcome.

"Our towns, cities and villages have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They have been unable to operate in a usual manner for the past number of months with the numbers of people visiting much reduced and this has been hugely damaging to our local economy.

"The safety of workers and the public is paramount, and many of these businesses have went to great lengths to put in place safety measures and training to protect their staff and customers, as they now reopen.

"Our high streets in cities, towns and villages have changed over recent years as consumer behaviour has changed and there is a need to respond to that and to plan for transformation.

“This funding will be key to supporting both urban and rural areas as we work to deliver the recovery from COVID-19."