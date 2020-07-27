Cherry Orchard shooting an attack on the whole community - Councillor Daithí Doolan

Sinn Féin Councillor and Chair of the Joint Policing Committee Daithí Doolan has described this morning's fatal shooting in Cherry Orchard as an attack on the whole community.

Councillor Doolan said: "The shooting in Cherry Orchard this morning was wrong. I totally condemn It. It is an attack on the whole community.

"Cherry Orchard is a great community. It is full of hardworking families.

"This gun attack will not undo or distract us from the good work we are doing at local level. We will redouble our efforts to make Cherry Orchard a great place to live.

"This community will not be held to ransom by these criminals. We must ensure those involved are arrested and face the full rigours of the law.

"I encourage anyone with information to please contact the Gardaí."