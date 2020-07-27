Archibald calls for clear guidance on travelling to Spain

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said employers and workers need clear guidance after changes to travel guidance for Spain.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

“Many holiday-makers are now facing the prospect of having to quarantine for 14 days following changes to the guidance on travel to Spain with very short notice, based on public health advice.

“Employers and workers need clear guidance so they can plan any travel and the return to work accordingly; some people will be able to work from home during the quarantine period however for others that will not be possible

“I would call on the Economy Minister to bring forward clear advice for employers and workers.”