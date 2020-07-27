Community shocked after road deaths - McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has said the local community has been left shocked and saddened following the deaths of three people in a collision in Portglenone.

The North Antrim MLA said:

"People have been shocked, saddened and devastated by the deaths of three people in a road collision near Portglenone today.

"This is a terrible blow to all those involved in this incident.

"Any death on our roads is one too many and incidents like this are a reminder of the vital importance of road safety.

"My thoughts and sympathies are with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in this tragic incident."