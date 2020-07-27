“Community shocked following tragic road accident” - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has extended condolences to the Creelman and Hegarty families following the deaths of Paul and Varena Creelman, and Phil Hegarty who died in a tragic road accident near Portglenone today.

The East Derry MLA said:

“The news of the accident has sent shockwaves around Kilrea.

"The community is shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic accident just miles outside the town.

“It has left people reeling and my thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected at this time.

“The Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 591 27/07/20.”