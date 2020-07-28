Gildernew extends condolences to family and friends of Patrick McGinn
Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has extended condolences to the family and friends of Patrick McGinn who lost his life following a recent road collision.
The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP said:
“This afternoon the community are saddened by the death of Patrick McGinn following a recent tragic road collision.
“Patrick was a well known and respected young gentleman, he was a keen cyclist and came from a well respected family within the local area.
“I would like to send our condolences to his mother Karen, father Martin and the wider family and friends.
“I know the community of Killeshill and Augher will stand fully behind the family and friends of this young man.
“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.“