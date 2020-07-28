Hazzard welcomes date for re-opening of Downe Emergency Department

Sinn Féin’s Chris Hazzard MP has said Monday’s publication of a date for the restoration of Emergency Care at the Downe Hospital is a positive outcome to the recent community campaign to protect local services.

The South Down MP said:

"Only a number of weeks ago the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust (SEHSCT) insisted it was not possible to give a date for the restoration of Emergency services at the Downe, but following frank exchanges with local political representatives and a five party meeting with trade unions and the Down Community Health Committee last week, the SEHSCT have now announced that the Downe’s A&E will be reopened on Monday 19th October.

“This is welcome news for our local community, who for too long have been without the necessary local services in our local hospital.

"It is also a very powerful illustration of what can be achieved if our community stands together in the interests of our local hospital, and the wonderful staff at the Downe.

“In the months ahead we will continue to work with all political parties, trade union representatives, the Down Health Committee, and the SEHSCT to ensure that this commitment is delivered upon.

"I want to thank the local community for rallying to this issue in recent weeks; but most importantly I would like to extend a huge message of solidarity from the local community to those members of staff at the Downe who have worked tirelessly in very difficult circumstances in recent times.”