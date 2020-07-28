Mullan seeks urgent clarity on return to school plan

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan has challenged Education Minister Peter Weir to outline before the Assembly what steps are being taken to ensure the safe reopening of schools in September.

The Sinn Féin education spokesperson said:

“Many parents, pupils and teachers are concerned about the reopening of schools on a full-time basis in September following their closure as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I have now tabled an urgent oral question to the Education Minister, Peter Weir, asking him to outline exactly what steps and measures have been taken to allow schools, teachers and pupils to return to school safely in September.

“It is vital that people have this information so they know they can return to school safely.”