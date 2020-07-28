Reopening of Rock of Cashel a huge relief to the many businesses - Martin Browne TD

Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has welcomed the reopening of the Rock of Cashel this week, saying that the news will come as a huge relief for many businesses in Cashel and the surrounding area.

Teachta Browne said: “I have been calling for priority to be given to the reopening of the Rock of Cashel given that the nature of the site makes it very suitable to cater for social distancing measures, and I told this to the Minister with Responsibility for the OPW in a recent correspondence.

“But its value to the town of Cashel and the wider area cannot be overestimated.

“One of the main tourist sites in the country, its closure over recent months has added to the challenges that have faced businesses in the town of Cashel.

“This news will come as a huge relief to the many businesses whose survival depends to a large extent upon the Rock of Cashel’s allure for tourists.

“And while the beneficial voucher scheme is not included as part of the Minster’s guidelines, I welcome his decision to allow half-price entry to the site.

“I now hope that an extensive marketing campaign aimed at domestic tourists will be boosted to ensure that sites such as the Rock will benefit as much as possible from a limited tourist base. That campaign also needs to advertise all that the town of Cashel has to offer as part of that tourist experience.

“And while I am also aware that the number of visitors to the heritage site will be reduced because of social distancing guidelines, I hope that its reopening will be seen a positive development locally at a time of great challenge for us all.”